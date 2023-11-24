Rakon 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,301.13 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Rakon has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $1,301.13 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

