Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CSI Compressco (CCLP)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2023 – CSI Compressco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – CSI Compressco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – CSI Compressco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – CSI Compressco was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/29/2023 – CSI Compressco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2023 – CSI Compressco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – CSI Compressco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – CSI Compressco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – CSI Compressco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,446. The company has a market capitalization of $208.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. CSI Compressco LP has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

