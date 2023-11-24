ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $3,755.29 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00189405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 189.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002692 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.