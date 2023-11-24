Reviewing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -17.33% -20.89% -3.75% Alvopetro Energy 54.75% 44.41% 34.90%

Volatility and Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Battalion Oil and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Battalion Oil presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 237.57%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $359.06 million 0.25 $18.54 million ($3.04) -1.81 Alvopetro Energy $63.51 million 3.21 $31.73 million $0.97 5.74

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Battalion Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

