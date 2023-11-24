Reviewing Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 8 0 2.80 Nyxoah 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shockwave Medical and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $269.78, suggesting a potential upside of 53.86%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.00%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 36.33% 42.41% 26.44% Nyxoah -1,191.93% -38.46% -31.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $671.28 million 9.64 $216.00 million $6.42 27.31 Nyxoah $3.25 million N/A -$32.90 million ($1.79) -2.79

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Nyxoah on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

