Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $34,980.74 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016352 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.33 or 1.00191286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000833 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00145361 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,511.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

