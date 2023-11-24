Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.98 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $4,552.98 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,086.50 or 0.05523046 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,555,641,217 coins and its circulating supply is 1,535,004,594 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

