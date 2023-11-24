Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.98 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $4,798.38 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.15 or 0.05493319 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00055547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,555,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,670,994 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

