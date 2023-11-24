Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s 6th Largest Position

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

