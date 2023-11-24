Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.80 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Secret has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $9.80 million and $9,911.79 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00135620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00038330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023556 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007948 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002692 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 125.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000190 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,452.04 or 1.59951262 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00296112 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,278.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

