Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €151.08 ($166.02) and last traded at €150.86 ($165.78). Approximately 1,081,541 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €149.64 ($164.44).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €143.89.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.