Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 121,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 181,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Silver One Resources Trading Up 4.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.
