Smith Moore & CO. Buys 875 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

