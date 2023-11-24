Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,736 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

