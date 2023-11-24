Smith Moore & CO. Has $3.21 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.50. 917,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,547. The firm has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

