Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.86

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $20.49. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 5,094 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,920 ($24.02) to GBX 1,980 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

