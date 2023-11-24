SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 1,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

