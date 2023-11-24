SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 283.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 264,976 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $486,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 3,204,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,715,973. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

