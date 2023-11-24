Square Token (SQUA) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Square Token token can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $38,616.55 and $0.03 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.01867605 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $365.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

