Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allegion by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 106,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

