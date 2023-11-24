Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 182,695 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 257.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,695 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Caribou Biosciences worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 888,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,143. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

A number of research firms have commented on CRBU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

