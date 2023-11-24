Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 40,099 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 139.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,099 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of C traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 4,107,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,479,521. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

