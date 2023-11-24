Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 5,078 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 680,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,836. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.97. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,034,712.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,034,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

