Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,695 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $3,446,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.36. 144,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,110. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $435.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

