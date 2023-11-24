Stansberry Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $140,460.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,491.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,081 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Shares of EDR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 824,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

