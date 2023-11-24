Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 22.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 2,861,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,252,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,366.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,155,257. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.