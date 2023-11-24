Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 494,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

