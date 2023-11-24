Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.07. 872,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.15. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

