Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.01. The stock had a trading volume of 70,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.70. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

