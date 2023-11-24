Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.8 %

CBOE traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.06. 591,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.46. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.