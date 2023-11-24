Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,747 shares during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals makes up 1.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 28,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,324. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFPM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.