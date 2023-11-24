Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,068 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.