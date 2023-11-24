Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,023 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $138,407,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

