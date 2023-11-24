Stansberry Asset Management LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.38. 880,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,336. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

