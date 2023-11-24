Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

