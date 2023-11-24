State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $108,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 158,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

GS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.25. 173,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

