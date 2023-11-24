State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,856 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $118,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $369.86. 675,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.57.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

