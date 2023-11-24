Status (SNT) One Day Volume Reaches $25.93 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $164.87 million and $25.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,006,905 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,006,904.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04287373 USD and is up 6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $16,711,541.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

