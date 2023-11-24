Status Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $164.50 million and approximately $24.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.92 or 1.00025856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,006,905 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,006,904.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04287373 USD and is up 6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $16,711,541.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.