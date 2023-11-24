Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 0% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $116.99 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00186995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.00599590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.00452225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00128158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,248,468 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

