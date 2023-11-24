Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Up 2.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 56,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 54,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Fundamental Research set a C$2.93 price objective on Steppe Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

