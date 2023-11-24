Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €42.55 ($46.76) and last traded at €42.30 ($46.48). 7,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.25 ($46.43).

Stratec Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $514.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.14.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

