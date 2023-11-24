Sui Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $605.33 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Sui token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $605.33 million and $190.63 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,577,711 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 965,577,711.3126922 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.61283311 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $154,458,561.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

