Surya N. Mohapatra Sells 2,401 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.69. 237,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

