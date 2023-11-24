Tangible 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,972.96 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Tangible has a total market cap of $74.48 million and $4,972.96 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00006046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.32884311 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,305.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

