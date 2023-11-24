Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Shares Up 0.2%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €2.35 ($2.59) and last traded at €2.35 ($2.59). Approximately 6,267,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.35 ($2.58).

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.