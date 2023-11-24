Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.19

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.19 and traded as high as C$7.25. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

Terra Firma Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.70.

Get Terra Firma Capital alerts:

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.95 million during the quarter. Terra Firma Capital had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.8449883 EPS for the current year.

About Terra Firma Capital

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.