Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 1%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). 133,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 15,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Tetragon Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tetragon Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,485.88%.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

