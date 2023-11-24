The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Raised by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.49. 234,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

