The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.98. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,498 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The LGL Group in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

See Also

